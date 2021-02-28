Conor McGregor forked out €1.9m for Dublin bar

UFC fighter Conor McGregor paid €1.9m for his pub in Dublin, it has emerged.

The revelation is made in auctioneer Lisney/Morrissey’s Licensed Premises report for 2020, which discloses that 13 pubs sold in Dublin last year for a total of over €41m compared to 16 transactions totalling €57m in 2019.

The €1.9m payout by McGregor is close to the €2m estimate industry sources originally told Sunday World last year it was speculated the UFC fighter paid for the Black Forge pub in Crumlin.

The 33-year-old has splashed out an estimated €1m in renovating it into a gastro pub, which will sell food when it reopens.

The report says the €1.9m paid by McGregor for the Black Forge may be “slightly out of tone with pricing in the Drimnagh/Crumlin area” but reflected “the property’s worth to the individual purchaser as due to their fame and connection to the area will expect to achieve trading levels in excess of general licensed premises”.

But McGregor’s plans to get around previous government guidelines from last year that pubs must sell meals of at least €9 a head if they serve alcohol now seem to be not needed.

Government documents for the upcoming roadmap for reopening of pubs show that there are no similar plans for when they are allowed throw open their doors again.

McGregor and his family have lately been holidaying in Dubai, since his loss to Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi last month.

They are due home to Ireland soon, where the family is due to expect a third son or daughter at their home near Straffan, Co Kildare, as McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin is pregnant.

McGregor still pays occasional visits to the Black Forge, which is still not open to the public.

He got a plug in for his ‘Proper 12’ brand of whiskey on signage at the pub, with references to it made on several parts of the premises.

And there is a section called the ‘Bentley Room’, which is for private functions such as 21sts and communions – the Bentley was the previous name of the pub and McGregor also drives a Bentley among his fleet of flash cars.

Conor's roots are in Crumlin, where he joined the local boxing club before moving as a teenager with his family to Lucan.

But he kept close ties to the Black Forge Inn and regularly visited it down through the years, even lately sponsoring their football club.

It emerged recently that Conor's company bought the pub and the Sunday World then revealed how he is planning to turn it into a gastropub.

As well as an American marketing company, Conor's Proper 12 whiskey is believed to have links with Bushmills in Co. Antrim, where his name is prominently displayed in the visitor's book.

Conor, who has a fortune of over €100 million, is also a coach for the Black Forge soccer team.

The fighter is spending thousands kitting out the players as well as putting them through their paces.

The former two-weight world champion has already popped along to a training session to give some inspirational advice. He is also heavily involved with Lourdes Celtic FC, and was pictured with several members of their team last year.

