Conor McGregor earns almost €20m despite first round UFC defeat to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor earned a massive $23,011,000 (€19,438,782) which includes a cool $18 million (€15 million) pay-per-view bonus, despite his UFC 264 defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier last weekend.

Even though McGregor was forced to concede to a doctor's stoppage due to a broken leg in just one round, the Notorious still pocketed his guaranteed $5,000,000 (€4,223,559) by the UFC, and saw his purse increase to just over $23 million due to the success of the PPV event.

With the fight over in just five minutes before the end of round one it means the Dubliner was paid just under €4 million for each minute he was in the Octagon.

As for Poirier, he earned a reported $5,121,000, (€4,325,769) which includes a PPV cut of $3,600,000 (€3,040,876).

With Poirier now one ahead in their trilogy encounter, a fourth clash between them is on cards with UFC president Dana White hinting at the return of McGregor, after a spell on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery on his leg.

The Notorious, who Forbes listed as the highest paid athlete in the world this year, is estimated to be worth around €300 million after he and his partners sold their €500 million stake in his whiskey company earlier this year.

McGregor is no longer the majority shareholder of Proper 12 Whiskey but shared the nine-figure sum with his agent Audie Attar and their partner Ken Austin.

He was awarded a €2.5m purse for last January's win over Donald Cerrone but the former two-weight champion claimed he earned a total of €65m after bonuses.

It is believed that McGregor earned around €41m in total for his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

He is expected to make a similar amount from the UFC 264 bout that he made from the Cerrone fight last year.