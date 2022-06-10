Conor McGregor added another Dublin pub to his property empire after reportedly buying the Waterside Bar in Howth.

The Dubliner, who was declared the world’s highest paid sports star in 2021 by Forbes, is already the owner of the Black Forge Inn in Dublin 12 and the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

According to The Currency, he "quietly" acquired the Waterside Bar from a group of local businessmen which is located almost directly opposite Howth Yacht Club.

The fishing village best known for its scenic harbour, stunning cliff walks and views of Ireland’s Eye, will suit McGregor’s tastes as the harbour will make a natural berth for his new Lamborghini yacht.

His dad Tony has also been a passionate sailor and regularly shares footage from his latest jaunt aboard his boat 'The 188' which is named after Conor's old dole payment.

As well as shelling out around €2m to buy The Black Forge in 2020, McGregor also pumped a further €1m into renovating it.

The two-weight world champion regularly frequents the venue where he has shared numerous snaps on social media showing him enjoying a meal or hosting parties for his family including one for his sister's birthday party a few days ago.

The MMA star flew into Dublin last week to attend the surprise birthday party for his sister Erin.

He was holidaying in France before returning to his hometown of Crumlin for the celebrations in his boozer, the Black Forge Inn.

The McGregors held an extravagant bash at the Black Forge Inn for Erin’s 41st birthday on Monday night.

McGregor only finalised the purchase of the nearby Marble Arch pub in a third adjacent site on November 15.

"I had a price in my head and I'm happy with the price," publican Chris Kelly, who sold the Marble Arch to McGregor, told the Sunday World.

Chris would not reveal the price the MMA sportstar paid for the famous pub but it's believed Conor could have splashed close to €2m on the March Arch.

The Marble Arch was where McGregor infamously punched innocent Dubliner Desmond Keogh (50) in April 2019 when the customer refused to taste McGregor's s 'Proper 12' whiskey.

Keogh refused the shot and McGregor punched him in the head, for which he later pleaded guilty to assault and paid a €1,000 fine over the incident.

The Sunday World also disclosed that McGregor may now demolish the Marble Arch.

"He has set his sights on building a big brand supermarket on the site of the Marble Arch, which is on a corner and would have ample space for a car park," revealed a source.

"He would be able to use the licence for the Marble Arch to get a seven-day alcohol licence for the new supermarket."

Besides the supermarket and two complexes of nearly 300 apartments, McGregor is also planning to build a gym and several retail units, which will house coffee shops, hairdressers and fashion outlets.

His planned enclave is on the Luas tram line, with stops 160 metres away on either side at Goldenbridge and Suir Road.

Plans for his initial development of 188 apartments on Davitt Road show that 20 of them will be studios, 79 one-bedroom and 89 two-bedroom units.

As to the height of up to nine storeys, plans claim: "Given the width of the existing carriageway, the Luas track and the Grand Canal, there is potential to absorb greater building heights at this corridor."

McGregor is also hinting at further developments along the canal bank in the area after he finishes the initial site, which would obviously include the paint shop site and that where the March Arch stands.