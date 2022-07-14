Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he’s undergoing treatment, after being diagnosed with cancer.

For years, the 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter has raised funds for those with the disease.

However, in a new Facebook post (14 July), Gilbert disclosed that he is currently being treated for an unspecified type of cancer himself.

“As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights,” he began, of the Cardiff-based treatment centre.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years. So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands.”

He continued: “The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.

“Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

Underneath the post, thousands have flooded the comments with messages of hope and love.

“Thinking of you mate. Feel better and see you soon xx,” wrote fellow comedian Jason Manford.

Welsh skateboarder Matthew Pritchard wished Gilbert a “speedy recovery”.

Video of the Day

“Sending best wishes, positive healing vibes and most of all love,” a fan responded. “Hoping your treatment and recovery goes well. Take all the time you need.”

n a separate Facebook post, Velindre Cancer Centre released a statement, writing: “For over 10 years, patron Rhod Gilbert has provided exceptional support for Velindre Cancer Charity and has always been an advocate for the passionate efforts of our Velindre Cancer Centre staff, donors and fundraisers.

“Rhod has become a special member of our Velindre family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time.”