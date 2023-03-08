Colin Farrell names his favourite place in Ireland

Colin Farrell has named a town in West Cork his favourite place in Ireland, during an interview with James Corden.

The Oscar-nominated actor said the town of Castletownbere, which is known for its fishing port, has the most beautiful landscape in Ireland.

Farrell joined the British presenter on his US chat show the Late Late Show, alongside his Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson to talk about the film ahead of the Oscars this weekend.

The conversation turned to the two actors’ home country, and they were asked where their favourite place in Ireland is.

“There’s a town, at one stage was the second biggest white fish port in Europe, and it’s called Castletownbere,” Farrell said.

“It’s part of Ireland, down the south-west, called the Beara Peninsula, and it’s incredibly rugged, and can almost feel hostile, but not fully.

“The people are really extraordinary, and they’re tough, but they are fundamentally so, so decent.

“But the landscape is beautiful, of course, and it’s right on the lip of the Atlantic there.”

The actor spent some time in the west Cork town during the filming of Neil Jordan’s movie Ondine.

During the interview, Farrell continued: “It’s also where I did my first professional job when I was 20 or 21 and I’ve been back there since, I’ve taken my kids there so that place holds a special place in my heart.”

Farrell was famously was banned from McCarthy’s pub in the town during that acting job. However, the pub owner has since come out to say the ban has lifted.

Recently when asked about McCarthy’s bar, the actor said: “I’ll always go back to McCarthy’s.

“Things are a bit different now that Coca-Cola is what’s on the menu. Things are a bit more stable, shall we say.”