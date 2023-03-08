| 4.7°C Dublin

Colin Farrell names his favourite place in Ireland

Colin Farrell. PA Expand

Aoife Breslin

Colin Farrell has named a town in West Cork his favourite place in Ireland, during an interview with James Corden.

The Oscar-nominated actor said the town of Castletownbere, which is known for its fishing port, has the most beautiful landscape in Ireland.

