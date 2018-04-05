Style Celebrity News

Thursday 5 April 2018

Colin Farrell checks into rehab after 12 years sobriety as a 'preemptive' measure

Colin Farrell attends
Colin Farrell attends "The Beguiled" photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)
Barry Keoghan with the Wilde Card rising star award, presented to him by Colin Farrell. Photo: Getty
Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman attend the Headline Gala Screening & UK Premiere of "Killing of a Sacred Deer" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Irish actors Colin Farrell (pictured) and Saoirse Ronan were among the guests at the ninth annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles at the weekend Photo: Getty
Colin Farrell attends "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Colin Farrell attends the Headline Gala Screening & UK Premiere of "Killing of a Sacred Deer" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Colin Farrell in The Killing of a Sacred Dear
Caitlin McBride

Colin Farell has voluntarily checked himself into rehab after as a "preemptive measure" in order to maintain his sobriety.

The Irish actor (41) is being treated at an exclusive facility in Arizona as a preventative measure, Independent.ie has confirmed.

A report was published on DailyMail.com on Tuesday stating that the actor wanted to seek treatment before he retreated to a "bad place".

"Colin has worked so hard to stay sober that the only way he thought he could get it under control was to go back and get some professional help. He has a lot of responsibilities and he thought it best to go away for a while and get help," a source told the publication.

He has not been drinking again, but went to a treatment facility for a break.

Farrell has enjoyed a successful second chapter in his career, recently embracing more independent films over the big budget blockbusters that made him a household name in the noughties. Last year alone, he starred in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Beguiled and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

The Castleknock native previously said he was "out of control" with alcohol and drugs when he first entered rehab in 2006, after Miami Vice wrapped filming, saying: "Basically, I'd been fairly drunk or high since I was 14, so it was a tough life change, and I was dying. I'm one of the lucky ones."

Last year, in an interview with the Sunday Independent, he was committed to maintaining his sobriety and reflected on his life-changing decision to give up drugs and alcohol 12 years ago.

"I had just had it, man. I was done. For a long time I put the brakes on. For a long time. I could go mad for three, six months, and then I could pull back for a few months to try to re-enter the atmosphere. I couldn't find the handbrake," he said.

He later said his mother had "the best sleep she's had in 15 years" when he completed treatment.

Online Editors

