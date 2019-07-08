Coleen Rooney enjoys flying visit to Ireland with her family, including climbing Croagh Patrick

The 33-year-old, who has four children with footballer husband Wayne, shared pictures from her weekend in Co Mayo in which she climbed one of Ireland's highest peaks with her family. "Lovely visit to Ireland with the family. Great experience climbing Croagh Patrick for the second time," she captioned the picture on Instagram.

An estimated 100,000 people climb the mountain annually and many often go barefoot as part of a pilgrimage experience and while Coleen opted for shoes, she revealed her father Tony McLoughlin opted for the traditional method.

She currently lives in Washington D.C with her husband of 11 years, who plays for D.C. United. The couple managed to enjoy a relatively low-key trip to Ireland, after which they flew to the UK to be on home soil.

Coleen Rooney climbed Croagh Patrick. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors