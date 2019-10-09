Coleen Rooney claims Rebekah Vardy has been leaking private stories about her

Coleen Rooney has alleged that Rebekah Vardy has been sharing private information about her to The Sun newspaper for a number of years.

Coleen Rooney has alleged that Rebekah Vardy has been sharing private information about her to The Sun newspaper for a number of years.

Rooney has both a public and private Instagram account, the latter of which she approved a small group of family and friends to share personal stories. She said that she could identify that the source of some articles was someone who was watching the Instagram Stories on her private account and through trial and error, deduced that it was Vardy.

"For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories," she wrote in a statement released across her social media channels.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account."

Coleen Rooney released a statement about Rebekah Vardy on social media

She says she was able to identify Vardy as being the only person watching the Stories in order to test what information was released to the newspaper after, a claim which Vardy denies.

She continued: "Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, who was teammates with Wayne Rooney on the England squad.

The reality tv star, who is pregnant with her second child and on holidays in Dubai, responded to the accusation, saying a number of people have access to her account.

Rebekah Vardy in the stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow

"If you thought this was happening, you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself.

"I'm not being funny Coleen but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?"

She said she was "so upset" as she is heavily pregnant and spoke to Coleen over the phone in attempt to resolve this.

A spokesperson for Ms Vardy referred Independent.ie to her social media accounts, adding: "It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn’t just call her when she had her number."

Online Editors