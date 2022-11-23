Coleen Nolan accepts ‘significant damages’ over Loose Women ‘toxic workplace’ story

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has accepted “significant” libel damages over a newspaper story that claimed her role in the popular ITV daytime show had led to a toxic workplace environment.

The former singer, who rose to fame as a member of Irish girl group The Nolans, threatened proceedings against Associated Newspapers over an article published in The Mail on Sunday headlined: “Loose Women at war as stars ‘refuse to work with Coleen Nolan’.”

A press statement said the story, which was published in January this year, “wrongly reported that Coleen’s colleagues (Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin) had refused to work with her and accused her of being ‘high and mighty behind the scenes’”.

The 57-year-old’s solicitor, Jane Ashford-Thom of Taylor Hampton, said: “The story was false and should never have been published.

“Ms Nolan is on good and professional terms with all panellists and members of the production team of Loose Women.”

She added: “As a result, Associated Newspapers have agreed to pay significant damages and her legal costs.”

Nolan said in a statement: “I’m pleased to have reached a settlement and I consider the matter closed. I just want to draw a line under it and move on.”

The Independent UK has contacted a representative at The Mail on Sunday for comment.