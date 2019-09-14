Cole Sprouse dismissed doubts about his relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart with a sweet Instagram post wishing her happy birthday.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dismiss rumours about their relationship

The couple were said to have split in July, though neither publicly said they had gone their separate ways.

And now Sprouse appears to have confirmed they are together.

The 27-year-old shared a series of pictures to celebrate Reinhart’s 23rd birthday. In the snaps, the couple are embracing and kissing inside a photo booth.

Sprouse captioned the post: “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?”

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the hugely popular teen drama series Riverdale, celebrated Sprouse’s birthday earlier this month with a poem.

She wrote: “I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

“All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

Reinhart and Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, confirmed their romance at the 2018 Met Gala.

PA Media