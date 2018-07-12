Clooney crash driver blames 'blinding sun in his eyes'

The driver who crashed into George Clooney, sending him flying off his moped, has blamed blinding sun for the accident in Italy.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the actor being catapulted through the air after his moped collided with a car in Sardinia.

Clooney was lucky to escape with relatively minor leg injuries after smashing into the bonnet of a Mercedes as he drove along a road on the island.

The star of 'Ocean's Eleven' and was heading to a film set when the oncoming car suddenly turned into his lane on Tuesday. The force of the collision was so great that Mr Clooney's helmet shattered the car's windscreen.

"He was yelling and when a bodyguard took off his helmet it seemed that he couldn't move his legs," said witness Gianni Visciano.

The driver said yesterday he was mortified at having injured one of Hollywood's best-loved stars, claiming he was blinded by the sun.

"I couldn't see anything, I had the sun in my eyes," said Antonello Viglino (64), a plumber. "I was just starting to turn, I'd only gone a little way over the white line. I'm in shock. It all happened in an instant." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

