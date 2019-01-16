Clodagh McKenna gets support from boyfriend Harry Herbert at London book launch

Celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna is no stranger to the bright lights of success, with six successful cookbooks to her name and a bank of television appearances across Ireland and the UK that would make even the most ambitious in media green with envy, and the start of her looks to be more successful than ever.

McKenna, originally from Blackrock, Co Cork, met aristocratic boyfriend Harry Herbert early last year and the blue blooded entrepreneur who runs a successful thoroughbred racing company, was a pillar of support to celebrate her latest creative effort. The 43-year-old previously described Herbert as the "kindest man I've ever met" and and enjoyed his backing as she launched Clodagh's Suppers at Hatchard's in London on Tuesday night. The London-based chef has clearly been taking some influence from her new home in posh Hampshire, choosing a velvet green suit and Victorian-style ruffled blouse for the occasion.

In a sure sign of their compatibility, both have been uncharacteristically forthcoming when asked publicly about their relationship - Clodagh is, or certainly was, famously private regarding her personal life and past relationships and Herbert enjoys a high profile of his own in the UK thanks to his racing connections. He is also considered a close friend of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as his father Henry, the Earl of Carnarvon, was her racing manager.

"We met at Fortnum’s a few months ago," he told the Daily Mail last year. "I can make scrambled eggs and do all the basics, but when you have Clodagh in your life you feel the pressure in the kitchen."

Clodagh McKenna speaks at the launch of her new book "Clodagh's Suppers" at Hatchards on January 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna attend the Victoria Racing Club lunch celebrating the Melbourne Cup Carnival's global significance, on the eve of Royal Ascot, at Spring at Somerset House on June 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria Racing Club)

Online Editors