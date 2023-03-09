| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Claudine Keane ‘another year younger’ as she celebrates in Courchevel ski resort

The former Miss Ireland contestant and her husband, legendary Irish footballer Robbie Keane, jetted off to the Alps this week to hit the slopes in Courchevel

Claudine and Robbie Keane jetted off to France this week for a skiing holiday in the Alps. Photo: Instagram/Claudine Keane Expand

Close

Claudine and Robbie Keane jetted off to France this week for a skiing holiday in the Alps. Photo: Instagram/Claudine Keane

Claudine and Robbie Keane jetted off to France this week for a skiing holiday in the Alps. Photo: Instagram/Claudine Keane

Claudine and Robbie Keane jetted off to France this week for a skiing holiday in the Alps. Photo: Instagram/Claudine Keane

Neasa Cumiskey

Claudine Keane celebrated her birthday in style this week with a “surprise” party in a French ski resort.

The former Miss Ireland contestant and her husband, legendary Irish footballer Robbie Keane, jetted off to the Alps this week to hit the slopes in Courchevel.

Most Watched

Privacy