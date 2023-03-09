Claudine Keane ‘another year younger’ as she celebrates in Courchevel ski resort

Claudine Keane celebrated her birthday in style this week with a “surprise” party in a French ski resort.

The former Miss Ireland contestant and her husband, legendary Irish footballer Robbie Keane, jetted off to the Alps this week to hit the slopes in Courchevel.

The pair enjoyed a few days in the mountains away from their two kids, Robert (13) and Hudson (6), and tested their skiing abilities before sampling some drinks at the après-ski.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Claudine shared some snaps from the trip as she told her followers that she spent the week celebrating her birthday.

The birthday girl and her entourage marked her special day at Le Cap Horn, a “legendary” restaurant at Courchevel’s Swiss summit.

She was treated to sparklers, confetti, and an Irish flag as she partied the evening away with her pals.

And the Dubliner made sure to show off her incredible style while on the slopes as she posed for photos wearing a monochromatic ski ensemble complete with a black quilted Chanel bag and matching Moon Boots.

Captioning the post, Claudine wrote: “What an incredible ski trip in Courcheval great celebrations in @caphorn.courchevel on my birthday week.

“What a lovely surprise to have the sparklers and Irish flag to celebrate another year younger. Here’s to a year of fun, health and happiness with friends and family”.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to wish Claudine a happy birthday, including influencer and businesswoman Pippa O’Connor Ormond, singer Erica Cody, and Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham.

It comes after Claudine opened up about starting the new year late after her family experienced a series of “devastating losses”.

Over the space of three months, Robbie’s mum, his grandmother, and Claudine’s uncle all passed away.

The footballer’s mother Anne died in October after a battle with lung cancer, followed by the loss of his grandmother Bernadette over the Christmas period.

And Claudine’s uncle and popular sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer died after suffering critical injuries in a road traffic accident in early January.

In a tweet at the beginning of February, a bereaved Claudine admitted that the past few months were “very hard” on her family as she wished her followers a belated happy new year.

“A Belated New Year to you all,” she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of her and Robbie.

“I’m starting fresh from today the last year particularly Christmas was so testing in many ways. Dealing with such devastating losses all within a couple of months was very hard to deal with.

“I hope this year brings peace, health and happiness to us all.”