Clannad’s Moya Brennan visits Pogues singer Shane MacGowan in hospital

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has thanked the latest musical pal of her husband who has come to visit him in hospital.

Taking to social media, Victoria shared a photo of Moya Brennan of Clannad at Shane’s bedside.

“We are getting some really nice visitors and it’s a great boost for the morale!,” Victoria added.

Earlier this month, Victoria also thanked Dublin singer Imelda May for cheering up the Pogues legend as he continues treatment in hospital.

Sharing a lovely picture of Shane in his hospital bed alongside the Liberties star, Victoria wrote: “Thank you so much to the beautiful @ImeldaOfficial for cheering up Shane MacGowan and giving us a sneak preview of your show about Kathleen Behan at the 3olympiatheatre..”

Victoria added a series of love heart emojis and a thumbs up.

Shane is currently in hospital where he has previously been pictured with other musician pals including midlands band Cronin.

“Great to see Cronin, Shane was very happy to see you!” Victoria captioned a photo of them together.

Victoria hasn't revealed the reasons behind Shane's current stint in hospital, but the singer was previously treated for viral encephalitis.

Victoria recently posted a lengthy message on Instagram about she deals with the difficulties that come with health issues and life’s struggles to stay positive.

“A lot of the time life goes on as normal but sometimes things happen to shake things up and not necessarily in ways that you want,” she wrote.

“We have had some pretty scary health challenges in our family recently and it has been showing me that the idea of just trusting and going with the flow is not easy.

“The natural reaction for most of us when we are in a scary situation and a loved one is in danger of dying is to totally freak out and imagine the worst and it can be hard to stay positive and stay calm and strong and not collapse in a blubbering heap.”

Victoria mentioned how important she feels it is to have faith that things are going to work out in the end.

“I have noticed that if you allow yourself to cry and to feel all of the fear and even to collapse, and you don’t judge yourself for your feelings and you have compassion for yourself and everyone else around you even in the really dark moments it’s like that is the real meaning of going with the flow.

“Trusting that things will somehow work out doesn’t mean you have to pretend that you are not afraid.

“It means that you can trust yourself to be anything you need to be and feel anything that you feel and if you stay connected to your heart without telling yourself that you are doing it wrong, you can find that your heart responds by being far more full of love and courage and appreciation and compassion than you thought possible,” Victoria concluded.

Shane and Victoria recently paid tribute to their friend Sinead O’Connor, when they wrote: “We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy.”

They added: “We want to thank you, Sinéad, for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.”