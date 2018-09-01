Style Celebrity News

Saturday 1 September 2018

Claire Danes has welcomed her second child into the world

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy arrive at the People's Choice Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy arrive at the People's Choice Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Actress Claire Danes from the Showtime series "Homeland" and husband Hugh Dancy arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
US actress Claire Danes and British actor Hugh Dancy arrive at the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards June 4, 2018 at The Brooklyn Museum in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Claire Danes (L) and actor Hugh Dancy attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
Actress Claire Danes and husband, Hugh Dancy, arrive for the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The 'Homeland' star is expecting her first child with her actor husband, Hugh Dancy. The couple, who met on the set of the film 'Evening', married in France in 2009.

Bang Showbiz

Actress Claire Danes has welcomed her second child into the world.

The 'Homeland' star's publicist has confirmed that Claire gave birth to a baby on Monday, making her five-year-old son Cyrus a big brother.

It has not been revealed what the gender or name of the newest arrival is.

The 39-year-old actress - who has Cyrus and the new baby with her husband Hugh Dancy - previously confessed her son had mixed emotions about being an older brother to the new baby.

She said: "He's mostly enthusiastic about it. There was a little wobble a couple months ago, where he was saying, 'You're gonna love the baby more than you love me,' and then I was gonna love everybody more than I love him! Anybody who walked through the door, he'd say, 'You love that person more than you love me!' But he's come around."

"We've moved through that and he keeps kissing my stomach ... It's very sweet, but I'm sure it'll go back and forth ... feelings of excitement, and dread, and resentment."

Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes, arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes, arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

And Claire is no doubt pleased to have given birth as she recently revealed she finds flying whilst pregnant "complicated".

She shared: "Everything's just a little more complicated when you're knocked up. I have to wear compression stockings. I should be wearing them all the time, but I definitely have to wear them when I fly. And they’re dreadful. So there's a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? So it interferes with circulation, so it's harder for the blood to get back up to the heart. Anyway, so I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it's entirely essential."

Actors Claire Danes (L) and Hugh Dancy attend the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25720_001 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA)
Actors Claire Danes (L) and Hugh Dancy attend the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25720_001 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA)

Online Editors

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section