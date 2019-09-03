Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue

Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber has appeared on the front cover of British Vogue.

The young catwalk star revealed she feels more comfortable in front of a camera than she did in front of her classmates at school.

The 18-year-old told the magazine that she has always been unfazed by being on set as a model.

Cindy Crawford (Ian West/PA)

She described her job as “standing” and questioned how intimidating it can be.

Gerber said she found it “more intimidating to walk into school and be around people my own age”, than to begin modelling at 13.

She added of her profession: “I mean, I’m just standing there – how bad can I do?”

The young model has said she is currently too busy to become involved in a romance.

She said: “When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t.

“But I’m not losing hope in all love forever.”

The teenager said she has everything she needs, and is an “old soul” at heart.

She added: “I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs.

“When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman.”

The full interview can be read in British Vogue.

PA Media