Ciara Doherty says complaint about ‘inappropriate’ outfit on TV was like ‘water off a duck’s back’

‘Everybody dresses themselves in Virgin Media and we always have’

Ciara Doherty has revealed she recently received a complaint from a Virgin Media viewer who said her outfit was “inappropriate.”

The presenter said the criticism was “water off a duck’s back” and debunked the misconception that there is “a lot of time” put into styling.

"I had one email this season from a viewer who said what I was wearing was inappropriate,” she told RSVP Live. “But, to be honest, it was water off a duck’s back.

"People sometimes think there is a big wardrobe department here and we put a lot of time into discussing outfits and styling.

"Everybody dresses themselves in Virgin Media and we always have. People think there’s this team that has made mistakes, but it’s just me and Claire trying to find something to wear."

The Tonight Show co-host admitted one piece of fashion commentary “did a lot” for her ego when she was shopping in Zara recently.

"I ran into a woman who was wearing the top I had on the night before.

“She said, 'I am so embarrassed. I saw you wearing this blouse and I came in to get it this morning.'

"She did a lot for my ego,” Ciara told RSVP. I was thrilled."