Christy Dignam’s daughter Kiera sends message to his fans as he gets palliative care at home

Christy Dignam has thanked fans for their support and messages in recent days as the news broke he was receiving palliative care treatment at his home.

The Aslan frontman has been receiving ongoing treatment for amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer since in 2013.

He was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in July last year and spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

A statement released this week by his family said since last month, Christy has been at his northside home where he is being cared for “lovingly by family” alongside a hospital care team.

Christy’s daughter Kiera has now issued a statement on behalf of her father who wished to thank everyone for their support, which she said has given the popular singer (62) a boost.

“My Dad just asked me to thank everyone for their support, well wishes and kind words over the last couple of days. It has been and will be tough but it’s really given him a boost so thank you all!” said Kiera, who has followed in her father’s footsteps as a singer.

The band also issued a statement this week, saying Christy’s health is their priority and said it has been “a tough road”.

“As always Christy’s health has been and is our priority. It has been a tough road for us all but mostly Christy,” they said.

“There are no words to describe how we are all feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy’s family. As we all know, Christy will always keep up the fight, and never gives up.

"Christy and ourselves are devastated that all future shows will be cancelled, as with Christy receiving palliative care treatment, performing will not be possible.”

“Thank you all for just being you! You are the most sincere and loyal fans and we know how lucky we are to have you all,” the band said.