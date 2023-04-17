Christy Dignam has said he has lived a very full life, but plans to squeeze every last drop out of it “until my heart stops”.

And the Aslan frontman said he would “dearly love” for his daughter Kiera, who is also a singer, to carry on his legacy, saying: “If there’s anybody on earth has a right to sing those songs, it would be her.”

The 62-year-old singer was interviewed by Ryan Tubridy as he receives palliative care at his home on Dublin’s northside.

Dignam is being treated for amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder associated with certain cancers, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure.

The Dubliner has been married to his wife Kathryn for nearly 40 years and the couple have one daughter together, Kiera.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 in the interview that was broadcast on Monday morning, the singer said when he first discovered he was unwell 10 years ago, he was in denial.

Christy Dignam with his daughter Keira

Christy Dignam with his daughter Keira

“Initially I rejected it, I think anybody who's gotten a cancer diagnosis will understand that denial,” he said.

“I was so ill I couldn’t not confront it, it was hitting me in the face. When I got a handle on the medication, I’d live as if there was nothing wrong with me.”

Last year, Dignam, who had been admitted to Beaumont Hospital, spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

Since December, he has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

“I was sitting here one day, and I was looking out the window and this fella walked by the door, just walking by, and I just thought ‘I’ll never do that again’,” said Dignam.

“And that kind of sent me into a spiral, I started to think of all the things I won’t do again. It’s like you’re heading into an abyss.

“I believe I’m spiritual, there used to be an old saying: religion is for people who want to go to heaven and spirituality is for people who have been to hell.

“And I really identified with that.”

Raised in Finglas at a time when he said it was just “a village”, Dignam said he had a “brilliant life” with Aslan, and “when it was good, it was absolutely amazing”.

“There’s no feeling on earth like somebody singing your songs back to you,” he said.

Christy Dignam, centre, with his Aslan bandmates

Christy Dignam, centre, with his Aslan bandmates

The Crazy World vocalist said he would love Kiera to carry on his legacy after he is gone.

"One of the things I wanted to do as well, if I was looking down, if there was a heaven, I would dearly love Kiera to carry my legacy... because if there’s anybody on earth has a right to sing those songs, it would be her,” he said.

“In some ways she’s been unlucky being my daughter because people think, ‘that’s only because she’s Christy Dignam’s daughter’, but she has a real talent.

“She’s the only person on earth who would have the right to do it in that way.”

Dignam said battling drug addiction was the hardest part of his life.

“Addiction was a nightmare, I feel terribly sorry for kids now today – it's becoming hopeless. It’s harder to get them to stop now. I can’t think of any worse times than that,” he said.

But the Dublin native said the happiest moment of his life was when his daughter was born.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” he said. “I remember thinking this person existed, had no identity, but in a nanosecond, you’d kill everybody in the room if they tried to touch that baby.

“The love hit me that quickly and that suddenly, it nearly knocked me off my feet. That was an amazing feeling.

“It’s a little bit ironic because when I first got diagnosed, I didn’t care what car I drove or where I lived, I didn’t care about Aslan – the only thing I cared about was seeing my grandkids for a little bit longer.

“For years I was wandering about like a blue-arsed fly wondering what is life all about, why are we here? And I used to take drugs to try and find a pathway to the meaning of life and there it was in front of me all the time.

“One thing great about the cancer is, it’s great for prioritising you. You just focus in on what’s important. You appreciate things more, you appreciate life.”

Dignam said he “won the lotto” when he met Kathryn.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, she’s a very lucky girl,” he joked.

“I’ve made loads of dodgy decisions in my life, loads of mistakes I’ve made, and I don’t regret them because I’m happy where I’m at now.

“But one decision I feel I won the lotto is when I met Kathryn. At the start of Aslan, we went over to Australia, and we loved it over there, we were only 21.

“When we got back, she said she would take care of the bills, ‘you go full time with the band and we’ll see how it goes’ – she has always supported me and she’s still there.

“You meet all these people through your life who you think of friends and there’s a lot of bulls**t out there. Family is what it’s really about, but a true friend is like gold dust.

“She’s like a buffer to the world for me, it’s amazing to have somebody that you love enough and trust enough.”

Dignam said that some nights, while lying in bed, his heart will twitch and he instantly thinks his moment has arrived.

“You’re thinking, ‘this is it, you’re going to die’, and it’s terrifying. And then you wake up the next morning,” he said.

“I’ve had a very full life and I’ve still a little bit more to do. And until my heart stops, I'm going to keep trying to do that. Try and just get the best out of it, ring out every little drop of life that I have.”