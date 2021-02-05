Christopher Plummer dead: ‘a master of the craft’ – tributes paid to Sound of Music actor

Tributes have been paid to legendary actor Christopher Plummer, who has died, aged 91.

The Sound Of Music star died at home on Friday in Connecticut, in the US.

The actor enjoyed a varied career across film, television and theatre and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar.

He was handed the best supporting actor gong for his part in Beginners.

The official Twitter account for The Oscars shared a tribute to Plummer.

“Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music to Harlan Thrombey in Knives Out,” a statement said.

“He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for Beginners. He will be missed.”

Netflix described Plummer as “a master of the craft whose films will live on forever”.

“Christopher Plummer brought warmth, humanity, and complexity to every performance throughout his extensive career,” a tweet from the streaming giant added.

Plummer continued to star in major films well into later life and in 2019 featured in Knives Out alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

However Plummer, who also starred on Broadway and in Royal Shakespeare Company productions, is perhaps best known for playing Captain Georg von Trapp in 1965 film The Sound Of Music.

In 2017 it was announced the Canadian actor would replace Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against Spacey.

The following year he was nominated for another Oscar for his role, after being enlisted at the 11th hour, as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley Scott’s film.

PA Media