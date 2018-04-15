Christine and Frank Lampard 'shaken and terrified' after intruder targets home

Christine and Frank Lampard have been left "shaken and terrified " after an intruder tried to get into their home.

The couple were not at their West London abode when an unnamed man was spotted in the grounds of the £10 million property in "broad daylight".

Thankfully for Christine and Frank - who has daughters Luna, 12, and 10-year-old Isla with former fiancée Elen Rivas - the intruder was confronted by their nanny, while the presence of their dog also saw the man turn and flee without getting into the house. A source told The Sun newspaper: "It happened in broad daylight and could have been a lot worse.

The couple on their wedding day in December 2015 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

"The nanny saw the man on CCTV and bravely went outside. "She shouted, and Christine's dog Minnie made a racket which helped scare him off.

The couple at the Brit Awards earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

"It has still left them shaken and terrified, especially Christine." The 'Loose Women' presenter and her footballer husband, both 39, have now enlisted a security guard friend to help them make their home safer, especially as it was the third attempted break-in in the areas in the last few weeks.

The source added: "The couple have since beefed up security, with a guard pal of Frank staying to give advice." And a neighbour said: "Frank's house was broken into two or three weeks ago.

"Householders put around warning leaflets after the other raids and two Range Rovers have also been stolen recently."

The house was previously targeted by thieves 10 years ago, when Frank was living there with Elen.

The former couple lost two cars, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes, and a number of other expensive items, including a £5,000 stereo, in the robbery.

Online Editors