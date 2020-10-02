Chrissy Teigen’s mother says her ‘heart aches’ following model’s pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen’s mother said her ‘heart aches’ after the model lost her baby following complications during her pregnancy (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen’s mother said her “heart aches” after the model lost her baby following complications during her pregnancy.

Teigen said she and husband John Legend are in “deep pain” after losing their son, Jack, on Wednesday.

The model and TV presenter’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, has posted a heart-rending video on Instagram, showing her crying while giving the baby a final kiss in hospital.

In separate pictures, Vilailuck was seen cradling the baby. She wrote in the caption of the post: “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack.”

Teigen, 34, announced the loss via a statement on social media. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen included pictures from hospital, including one showing her crying in bed and another of her and Legend, 41, holding Jack.

Teigen had been taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering from excessive bleeding. She had reassured fans both she and the baby were healthy.

The couple, who are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, announced they were expecting a third child in August.

Following the news of the loss, the couple’s celebrity friends rallied around and sent messages of support.

Kim Kardashian West said: “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Gabrielle Union wrote: “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

And Hailey Bieber said: “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.”

