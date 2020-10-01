Chrissy Teigen’s celebrity friends rally round the star after baby heartbreak

| 4.2°C Dublin
Chrissy Teigen’s celebrity friends have rallied around the star after she revealed she and husband John Legend have lost their baby.
The TV presenter and cookbook author shared a touching post on social media, saying she and Legend are in “deep pain”.
Teigen lost the baby – a boy named Jack – after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Shortly after she shared the news, her social media was flooded with messages of support. Kim Kardashian West said: “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”
Actress Gabrielle Union said: “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”
Socialite Paris Hilton commented: “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
Hailey Bieber said: “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.”
Hollywood star Channing Tatum wrote “sending so much love to you right now” while actress Olivia Munn said: “I’m so so sorry. Sending all my love.”
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis said she is “so very sorry” and sent a “big virtual hug of love, love, love” to Teigen and Legend.
Mad Men star January Jones wrote “this is heartbreaking, sending love” and former Batwoman actress Ruby Rose said: “Thinking of you. I’m so sorry.”
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage commented: “Oh Chrissy. Words will never do to express the sorrow I have for you and your family. God bless you all.”
And Padma Lakshmi said: “Sending all of my love and comfort your family’s way. Jack will be with you always.”
PA Media