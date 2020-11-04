Chrissy Teigen tells fans ‘breathe and look at puppy photos’ as polls close

Chrissy Teigen has urged fans to “breathe and look at puppy photos” as votes are counted in the US election.

The TV star previously made her first public appearance following the loss of her pregnancy at a rally with Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris the night before the country went to the polls.

She appeared on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, alongside husband John Legend and their two children, daughter Luna, four, and Miles, two.

All I could muster was âhi everyone!â This mouth of mine and thatâs all I could do. An honor to be in Philly to support Kamala and Joe. pic.twitter.com/1OdX9U7Put — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

After Legend finished his performance of Wake Up Everybody by Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes he invited his family on stage for a special tribute.

Introducing his track Never Break, he said: “I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times.

“We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now.”

Sharing a video from the event on election day, Teigen wrote: “I had no idea what to do but it was an honor to be able to support Kamala and Joe in Philly.

“HI EVERYONE. Here we go. Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos every once in a while. It’s gonna be a long night.”

She added: “It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins.

“Like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety.”

Itâs insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and theyâre worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

She also shared a short video of herself “stress-cooking” and singing “everything’s fine, everything’s fine”.

Teigen and Legend announced they lost their unborn baby, a boy named Jack, late last month.

Teigen was praised for sharing heart-rending photographs from the hospital, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to their son.

PA Media