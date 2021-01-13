Chrissy Teigen shows off new tattoo inspired by John Legend song

Chrissy Teigen showed off her latest tattoo, inspired by lyrics from husband John Legend’s new song (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen showed off her latest tattoo, inspired by lyrics from one of husband John Legend’s songs.

The model and TV presenter, 35, had the words “Ooh Laa” inked on her spine, the title of a Legend track.

She documented the process in a video shared to Instagram, with celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter showcasing the finished product on social media.

Legend said Teigen inspired the song Ooh Laa, which features on the album Bigger Love.

In the clip of the tattooing, award-winning singer Legend asked Teigen if she remembered the first time he played the track for her.

“I don’t remember,” Teigen replied. “I remember the first time I heard All Of Me, I remember the first time I heard … honestly, most of your songs. But not this one.”

Legend, 42, reminded her he first played it in their bedroom and it was “a good conversation starter”.

The couple had previously got matching tattoos in honour of the son they lost last year. They had “Jack” tattooed on their arms.

Teigen lost the baby in September and later wrote a candid essay about the heart-breaking experience.

Teigen, who is also mother to daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old son Miles, said: “I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so.”

PA Media