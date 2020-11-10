Chrissy Teigen shares touching way daughter Luna honours baby Jack

| 12°C Dublin
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the touching way her four-year-old daughter honours her younger brother Jack, after the family received the baby’s ashes.
TV personality and cook book author Teigen lost Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy and has been open with fans on social media about her grief.
She shared a video to Instagram revealing Luna had placed a teddy bear next to the container of Jack’s ashes and put her favourite snack on top of the box.
View this post on Instagram
im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.
“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Teigen, 34, said.
“Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favourite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. She’s amazing.”
In a second video, Luna, Teigen’s oldest child with husband singer John Legend, was seen introducing the bear to Jack, saying: “How are you doing today?”
Writing in the caption, Teigen described Luna as “my incredibly empathetic little mini”.
She said: “im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.
“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Teigen, who is also mother to two-year-old son Miles, announced she had lost Jack in September.
She made her return to social media last month, sharing a blog post reflecting on her loss.
Responding to criticism for posting remarkably candid pictures from hospital, she acknowledged Legend “hated” taking the pictures, and said: “But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles.
“And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”
PA Media