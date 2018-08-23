Style Celebrity News

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet snap of daughter Luna’s first week at school

Teigen is married to the singer John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable picture from her daughter’s first week at school (PA Wire/PA Wire)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet picture of her daughter Luna’s first week at school.

The actress and TV presenter, 32, shared a picture with her 19.8 million Instagram followers showing two-year-old Luna wearing a backpack and looking at a book.

In her caption she revealed it was a family photo album she had made so the child could look at it in case she was upset at school.

Teigen wrote: “First week of school they had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. she loves it. my heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh.”

Singer Mariah Carey commented on the post, writing, “so cute!!!” with a heart emoji. Teigen replied: “O M F G MY QUEEN.”

Teigen also shared a video of Luna, who revealed she pushed a boy while at school.

GUYS. 😩😩😩

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Her mother asked her what she did during the day, to which the child replied: “I pushed a boy.”

Teigen is married to the singer John Legend, 39, and the couple also share a son, Miles Theodore, who was born in May.

The family was recently caught up in an earthquake during a holiday to the Indonesian island of Bali.

Teigen posted a series of brief updates on her Twitter profile after the US Geological Survey announced a magnitude-seven quake struck Lombok island, which lies about 25 miles east of Bali, on August 5.

Press Association

