Chrissy Teigen: I was terrified to learn I was pregnant during breast surgery

Chrissy Teigen has said she was terrified after learning she was pregnant when she got her breast implants removed.

The TV star announced earlier this year that she was undergoing the procedure, saying her implants had “been great to me for many years but I’m just over it”.

Before the surgery Teigen said she was looking forward to being able to “lay on my belly with pure comfort”.

However, she has now revealed she was filled with horror after discovering she was unknowingly pregnant during her surgery.

Teigen and husband John Legend announced they are expecting a third child in the music video for his new single Wild.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter which asked if she had been pregnant when she had her operation, she replied: “Oh, it’s quite a story. lol.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.

“A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.

“So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed….

“…I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt… bad.

“But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

The couple appeared to announce the news they were expecting in the music video for Wild, which sees the couple playing on the beach together with their four-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, two, before they cradle her baby bump.

Teigen later confirmed she is expecting on Instagram, showing off her growing bump and writing: “Look at this third baby shit. What? Oh my god.”

The couple first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago, and reunited with that director Nabil for the Wild video. They married in 2013.

