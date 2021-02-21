Chrissy Teigen honours baby Jack on what would have been his due date

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her baby son Jack on what would have been his due date.

The TV personality and cookbook author announced that she and husband John Legend had suffered a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post on October 1.

The 35-year-old had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but reassured fans that she and the baby were healthy.

She later shared the news of the loss of the baby, writing: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Teigen and singer Legend, 41, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.

Teigen shared a photo of a stack of bracelets on her wrist, bearing the children’s names.

She wrote: “Today was your due date. We love you forever.”

She also shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot, ending with a shot of herself looking dejected while looking out of frame.

She captioned it: “Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug.”

The couple first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago and married in 2013.

They revealed the news that they were expecting again in the music video for Legend’s single Wild.

Teigen previously said: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

