Chrissy Teigen describes ‘utter and complete sadness’ at loss of baby

Chrissy Teigen has opened up on the loss of her baby and explained why she wanted pictures from her devastating time in hospital (Ian West/PA)

Model and author Chrissy Teigen has spoken of the utter and complete sadness she felt at losing her baby recently.

In a post on Medium, Teigen details how she and her husband, singer John Legend, were heartbroken at the stillbirth of a baby boy they had named Jack, after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Teigen also hit out at criticism she received for posting photos of her in her hospital bed online.

Read More

Teigen was admitted to hospital after persistent bleeding and multiple blood transfusions, and diagnosed with partial placenta abruption.

“My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier. The fluid around Jack had become very low – he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly,” Teigen said.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming – it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.”

“I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

Chrissy explains that her husband John Legend was hesitant to photographically document the ordeal but Chrissy told him he had to do it as she “needed to know of this moment forever.”

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [giving birth to their other two children] Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

The model hit back at critics who said it was inappropriate to post the photos online.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” she said.

“I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

“My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer.

“I dunno how long he had been waiting to be delivered for. That will probably always haunt me. Just writing it makes my nose and eyes tingle with tears. All I know now is his ashes are in a small box, waiting to be put into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind.”

Read More

Online Editors