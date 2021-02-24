Chrissy Teigen celebrates being unfollowed by Joe Biden

Chrissy Teigen celebrated after she was unfollowed by Joe Biden’s presidential Twitter account (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen celebrated after she was unfollowed by Joe Biden’s presidential Twitter account.

The TV personality and cook book author became one of the first people followed by @POTUS when Mr Biden took office in January.

She had been blocked by Donald Trump since 2017. While Teigen – known for her colourful social media presence – welcomed Mr Biden’s follow at the time, she asked for an unfollow so she could “flourish”.

Teigen tweeted: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Teigen later shared a screenshot showing the presidential account was no longer following her.

She then tweeted an expletive-filled message and said: “I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Teigen accompanied husband John Legend to the presidential inauguration in Washington DC and shared her delight at being followed by Mr Biden.

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!,” Teigen said. “My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

Teigen repeatedly clashed with Mr Trump, who once called her “filthy mouthed”.

PA Media