Chrissy Teigen breaks silence following loss of her baby

Chrissy Teigen has broken her silence following the loss of her baby and told fans she and husband John Legend are “okay”.

The TV personality and cook book author shared the devastating news late last month and was praised for discussing the subject publicly.

Teigen, 34, is usually a prolific social media user but has been quiet since losing her baby, a son she and Legend named Jack.

Legend had posted a moving tribute to his wife following a mid-week performance at the Billboard Music Awards, saying he was in “awe” of the strength she has shown.

Teigen shared the post on Instagram and said: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

Her celebrity friends sent messages of support in the comments section. Supermodel Bella Hadid said: “Tears for you. We love you.”

Kate Hudson, Kate Beckinsale and Emily Ratajkowski posted heart emojis.

In his tribute to Teigen, Legend, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning musician, said: “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

He performed his song Never Break at the Billboard Music Awards, and said the ballad, which was written last year, had been inspired by his wife of seven years.

The couple are also parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

