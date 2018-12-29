Chrissy Teigen admits she wants 'a ton of kids' as she pays tribute to husband John Legend on his 40th birthday

The 'Sports Illustrated' model thanked her husband for being the "hardest worker, best lover [and] best friend she could ever imagine" as he reached the milestone birthday on Friday.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH (sic)"

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously confessed she wants "a ton of kids".

She said: "John wants however many kids I want. That's the good thing with John - he is down for it. Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I'm 70, I'll look back and say, 'Oh, I wish I had more.' I can't see myself regretting having a ton of kids."

Chrissy became pregnant with her first two children via in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and the 'Lip Sync Battle' star admitted that

although "it would be awesome" to conceive naturally, she is thankful to have been spared "chaos" by being able to control "timing and scheduling" with the treatment.

She added: "Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna; they were sharing the same little petri dish together. It's crazy. It'd be awesome; I can't even fathom it because it's never happened to me. I'm totally fine with it not happening because I've been in a position where we've been able to control it - the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise - but I love chaos too."

Online Editors