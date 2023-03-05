| 3°C Dublin

Close

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night performed his first stand-up special since last year’s Academy Awards.

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP) Expand

Close

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

By Jake Coyle, Associated Press

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he “took that hit like Pacquiao”.

The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night performed his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars.

Most Watched

Privacy