Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot, according to reports.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married after whirlwind seven month romance

The Hollywood star and author Schwarzenegger, the daughter of politician and actor Arnold, announced their engagement in January.

A source told People magazine that the couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, on Saturday in front of family and friends.

“It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding… Everyone just looked so happy,” the source said.

Following the ceremony, the guests were treated to cocktails on the lawn, and were entertained by a live band.

Chris, 39, was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Anna Faris, but they separated in July 2017. They have a six-year-old son, Jack.

Chris announced the news on Facebook, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

Following a whirlwind romance, Chris announced his engagement to Katherine on Instagram in January.

He wrote on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Press Association