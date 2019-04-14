Cheryl has said she wants more children and is open to considering "other routes" to make it happen without being in a relationship.

Cheryl: Not everything has to be conventional... I don't need a man to have more children

The pop star, who gave birth to son Bear in 2017, said adding to her family did not have to mean waiting for another man to come along.

"Not everything has to be conventional," she said, as she opened up about life and love during a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine.

The 35-year-old said she had a friend who had given birth to two children using donors.

"You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man," she said. "There are definitely other routes I would consider."

Cheryl split from Bear's father, former One Direction star Liam Payne, in July last year following a two-year relationship.

The pair have kept things amicable and Cheryl describes him as a "great dad".

For now though, she is not looking to fall in love again.

While she would not rule it out in the future, "it's not a priority", she said, because Bear is the real love of her life.

The former Girls Aloud singer said becoming a mother had changed her life - and that as soon as she held Bear in her arms, she realised what it meant to be "fulfilled".

"It's stayed with me. And I've changed so much. I really have," she added.

