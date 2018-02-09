Cheryl makes rare public appearance in slinky black dress (and a huge diamond ring) at St James's Palace
Public appearances by new mother Cheryl are few and far between.
When she does make the decision to emerge from her mansion in Surrey, she knows how to make a splash, as she did on Thursday night when was one of the celebrity guests of honour at St James's Palace in London, where she met Prince Charles.
The former Girls Aloud singer (34) and opted for a black silk gown with plunging neckline for the occasion, but it was the cushion cut diamond ring on her her left ring finger that stole the show, sparking rumours of an engagement with boyfriend Liam Payne (24), whom she shares baby son Bear with.
Unsurprisingly, she hasn't commented on whether or not there is a trip up the aisle planned, although Payne already refers to her as his "wifey" and said last year that weddings "aren't for him".
The couple have been together for two years and debuted their relationship, which was a surprise at the time, in January 2016, months after Cheryl's second marriage ended.
They first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge and Payne auditioned as a solo contestant, two years before becoming part of the hit boyband One Direction.
The mother-of-one joined a host of other stars at last night's event, to mark one year of partnership between The Prince's Trust and beauty brand L'Oreal, for which she is a spokesperson, alongside Dame Helen Mirren.
Models and activists Iskra Lawrence and Katie Piper were also on the guestlist.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Amanda Brunker: 10 years on, I still feel guilty over my friend Katy French's death
- Can a sabbatical save your marriage?
- Binky Felstead slams Cheryl's ab-baring outfit six months after giving birth: 'It's a bit in your face'
- Cheryl opens up: 'I hated being pregnant - a lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it'