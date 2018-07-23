Former Girls Aloud member Cheryl cut a glamorous figure as she touched down in the city yesterday.

Cheryl has airport chic down to a tee as she drops into Dublin

The 35-year-old singer was spotted strolling through Dublin Airport after the short flight from London Heathrow.

Wheeling a small, black suitcase - suggesting her stay in the city will be a short one - she was wearing a pair of large sunglasses, blue jeans, a black leather jacket and red shoes.

"There was a driver waiting for her when she came out and she was with her manager," said a source.

Cheryl and Liam Payne, who recently announced that they had split up (Ian West/PA)

"She didn't cause any commotion in the airport. No one was expecting her."

Cheryl arrived at the airport around 3pm.

The former X Factor judge recently split from Liam Payne (24) after two years together.

She gave birth to his son, Bear, in March last year.

Cheryl announced at the start of this month that she and the former One Direction star were going their separate ways.

"It's been a tough decision for us to make," she said. "We still have so much love for each other as a family.

Cheryl arriving ahead of the opening of the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle

"Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together," she wrote.

Her friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate, Kimberly Walsh (36), has since said Cheryl is "doing really well" after the split from Liam.

Herald