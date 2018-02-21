Cheryl and Liam Payne silence split rumours with loved-up turn at the BRIT Awards

Rumours of an impending split between Cheryl (34) and Liam Payne (24) have followed the couple in recent days, with reports that Payne had sought the counsel of a divorce attorney in order to protect his finances and suggestions they were having "crisis talks".

Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London

But the couple put paid to the claims with an uncharacteristically loved-up appearance at the Brit Awards tonight. During their two-year romance, they've made only two red carpet appearances together. Cheryl opted for an asymmetric black mini-dress, carrying a white stemmed rose in honour of Time's Up, while her other half wore a powder blue double breasted blazer over his all black ensemble. Payne is performing at the ceremony at London's O2 Arena tonight and Cheryl reportedly made a last minute decision to public support her boyfriend.

"She knows everyone will be talking about her and Liam, and she's really embarrassed about the whole thing," a source told The Sun. "It doesn't help that Liam will be on stage singing a pretty sexual song with Rita that will get everyone talking. But she also knows if she doesn't attend it will be taken as a sign she is not supporting Liam."

Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London

Cheryl, who prefers to spend time at home with the couple's one-year-old son Bear, has been dipping her toe back into the spotlight this week - she launched her Prince's Trust Centre in Newcastle on Tuesday and addressed the questions of one curious paparazzo grilling her about her relationship status. When asked if things were "okay" between the pair, she said" Yeah, great. Are you OK?’"

For all the red carpet arrivals from the Brit Awards, check out our gallery below:

