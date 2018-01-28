Style Celebrity News

Sunday 28 January 2018

Check out the main nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards

The list of nominees in the main categories.

Kendrick Lamar will face Jay-Z
By Press Association Reporter

Here is the list of nominees in the main categories for the 60th Grammy Awards:

Kendrick Lamar on stage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

Album of the year
Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Record of the year
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best pop solo performance
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – Pink
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Q Awards 2017 – London

Best pop vocal album
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey
Evolve – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
Joanne – Lady Gaga
Divide – Ed Sheeran

Best rap album
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN – Kendrick Lamar
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

Press Association

