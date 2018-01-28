Check out the main nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards
The list of nominees in the main categories.
Here is the list of nominees in the main categories for the 60th Grammy Awards:
Album of the year
Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Record of the year
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Woke up to find out that I’m nominated for 5 Grammys. I’m in shock. I’m so thankful man this is unbelievable.— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 28, 2017
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best pop solo performance
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – Pink
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
Best pop vocal album
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey
Evolve – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
Joanne – Lady Gaga
Divide – Ed Sheeran
Best rap album
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN – Kendrick Lamar
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
