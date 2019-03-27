Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 27 March 2019

Charlene McKenna announces engagement to Adam Rothenberg

Adam Rothenberg and Charlene McKenna are engaged. PIC: Charlene McKenna/Instagram
Charlene McKenna with her fiance Adam Rotherberg. PIC: Charlene McKenna/Instagram
Charlene McKenna has announced her engagement.

The Irish actress is engaged to fellow actor Adam Rothernberg, who previously starred alongside Charlene in Ripper Street.

Charlene (35) took to Instagram to share the happy news, with a photo of the couple in which she shows of her beautiful diamond ring.

She captioned the image, "Sure G'wan..." with a ring emoji.

The couple has been together since 2016 when they met on the Ripper Street set where she played Mary Erskine and Adam (43), who is American, played Captain Homer Jackson.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent late last year, she said, "I have learned that [love is] an ever, ever evolving thing. I have always been deeply interested in how the mind works, and I think any relationship is always going to trigger those early memories - whoever those early caregivers were - so for me it's about getting more curious about my role in it and his role in it."

She said the key is "to remain two individuals doing this thing together for as long as that goes on".

The Monaghan-born actress is currently based in New York but her next role sees her back on this side of the Atlantic as she joins the cast of Peaky Blinders for the fifth season.

