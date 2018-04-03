Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have announced they have “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan ‘lovingly separate’ after nine years of marriage

In a statement simultaneously posted on their social media profiles, they said “absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now”.

Signed “Chan&Jenna”, the statement said: “There are no secrets or salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT Their decision to go public was to avoid the truth behind their separation being “distorted into ‘alternative facts’,” they said.

The pair, who are both 37, stressed they are “still a family” and would always be “loving dedicated parents” to their five-year-old daughter, Everly. This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look “better”. A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Mar 18, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT Having met on the set of the 2006 dance film Step Up, the pair married in 2009.

Tatum, who later earned legions of fans for his turn as a stripper in 2012 hit Magic Mike, recently appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Dewan last appeared on the big screen in 2012 rom com Slightly Single in LA.

Press Association