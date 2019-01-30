Celine Dion has slammed critics of her weight, as she says she feels “sexier” than ever.

Celine Dion has slammed critics of her weight, as she says she feels “sexier” than ever.

Celine Dion hits back at critics of her weight loss: 'If you don't like it, leave me alone'

The 50-year-old singer said she has lost some weight in recent years and changed her clothing style to fit her new body, but has hit out at those who believe she’s too slim, because she says if they don’t like the way she looks, they should just “leave [her] alone”.

Speaking in an interview for ‘The Dan Wootton Interview’ podcast, she said: “I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy. If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

Her comments come after she launched a gender neutral clothing line for children called Celinununu last year, which she created in order to give children a "chance to feel free to find their own individuality”.

Canadian singer Celine Dion poses prior to the 2019 Spring-Summer Haute Couture collection fashion show by Alexandre Vauthier in Paris, on January 22, 2019. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

She said: "It's not that we're hoping to shift gender norms with Celinununu. It's more about offering a choice and giving children a chance to feel free to find their own individuality, their own true essence without being tied to stereotypes. I think that every child needs to have their own identity, to express themselves freely, and to not feel like they have to be like someone else.”

Celine - who has three sons, eight-year-old fraternal twins Nelson and Eddy and 17-year-old René, with her late husband René Angélil - even says her twins love the items in the range.

She added: "My oldest son is 17, so no it's not for him. Eddy and Nelson just turned eight and even though they're twins, they are very different from each other. Both wear the line and they both think it's great."

Celine Dion

Online Editors