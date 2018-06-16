Style Celebrity News

Celebrity make-up artist Tara O'Farrell and husband Daniel Anderson welcome first baby

Tara O'Farrell with husband Daniel Anderson. Picture: Instagram
Aoife Kelly

There's a new arrival in the O'Farrell/Anderson household.

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer Tara O'Farrell has shared the very first public photo of her new baby with husband Daniel Anderson on Instagram.

She captioned the pic, which she shared on Friday, "The day our lives changed.... a day old today!" and although she did not reveal the sex of the new arrival, many of her followers have congratulated her on her baby boy.

Tara had been charting the progress of her growing bump on Instagram having announced her pregnancy in January.

The day our lives changed.... a day old today!

Tara wed musician Daniel last year in lavish fashion in Carton House after nearly eight years together.

She is one of the busiest makeup artists in the country, with a social following of nearly 200,000 and she is a regular fixture at Pippa O'Connor's Fashion Factories around Ireland, in addition to editorial and wedding work.

Online Editors

