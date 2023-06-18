Celebrities take families to Pixar film screening on Father’s Day

Vanessa Feltz and her grandson Zekey were among stars and their families attending a gala screening of Pixar’s new film, Elemental (Ian West/PA)

The gala screening of Pixar’s latest children’s film, Elemental, was attended by celebrities and their families on Father’s Day.

Perri Shakes-Drayton and Vanessa Feltz were among the famous faces pictured at Vue West End in London’s Leicester Square on Sunday.

Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton with their son, Matthew (Ian West/PA)

Pixar, which is owned by Disney and known for animated films including Wall-E, Up, Finding Nemo, Coco, and Toy Story, has set the new adventure in Element City, where elements such as earth and fire live and work.

Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie del Carmen are among those providing voices for the film, in which a fire elemental called Ember explores a relationship with water elemental Wade.

British track and field athlete and former Dancing On Ice contestant Shakes-Drayton, wearing a light blue dress, and her partner, fellow professional athlete Mike Edwards, were pictured with their son, Matthew.

Presenter Feltz, also known for her appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, took her grandson, Zekey.

Channel 4 presenter Francis Bourgeois was among the stars attending the gala screening (Ian West/PA)

Writer and Instagram influencer Gemma Bird and family, and TikTok stars Dan and Lucy Lawrence and their daughter also posed for pictures alongside images of the new animated comedy.

Emmerdale actress Anna Nightingale and Channel 4 presenter and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois were also in attendance.