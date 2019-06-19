Cecelia Ahern announces she's expecting third child with husband David Keoghan
Best-selling author Cecelia Ahern has announced she's expecting her third child with husband David Keoghan.
The P.S. I Love You Author and husband of nine years put on a stylish display at the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday and she shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which her other half joyfully cradles her baby bump. The happy couple, who have daughter Robin (nine) and son Sonny (six) together, beamed as they posed in the VIP area of one of the most exclusive events in the racing calendar.
Cecelia opted for a chic all black ensemble, including a pleated midi dress, textured cropped leather jacket, a pair of Prada triple wavy heels a Chanel foldover classic quilted bag and a fuchsia pink feathered hat and posed alongside close friend Yvonne Connolly, who was equally chic in a monochrome dress from Whistles and a wide brim hat by Laura Hanlon.
Ahern, who has sold over 25 million copies of her books, is famously private regarding her family life, but on the occasions she does speak of her partner, she praises his equal opportunity approach their marriage.
“I have a husband who’s totally cool and modern. Neither of us are traditional or like rules. We don’t try to change each other,” she previously told the Sunday Times magazine.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'We are grown ups and have independent lives' - Yvonne Connolly on maintaining long-distance love
- 'I'll never forget it' - Catherine Fulvio wears breathtaking all-Irish ensemble on the Emmys red carpet
- A bright future: Missy Keating talks growing up on tour and dealing with her parents' divorce
- Real wedding: Inside Lauren and Tom's 'simple and fun' Galway nuptials
- Fifteen years on, Georgina Ahern's wedding dress has stood the test of time