Cecelia Ahern announces she's expecting third child with husband David Keoghan

The P.S. I Love You Author and husband of nine years put on a stylish display at the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday and she shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which her other half joyfully cradles her baby bump. The happy couple, who have daughter Robin (nine) and son Sonny (six) together, beamed as they posed in the VIP area of one of the most exclusive events in the racing calendar.

Cecelia opted for a chic all black ensemble, including a pleated midi dress, textured cropped leather jacket, a pair of Prada triple wavy heels a Chanel foldover classic quilted bag and a fuchsia pink feathered hat and posed alongside close friend Yvonne Connolly, who was equally chic in a monochrome dress from Whistles and a wide brim hat by Laura Hanlon.

Ahern, who has sold over 25 million copies of her books, is famously private regarding her family life, but on the occasions she does speak of her partner, she praises his equal opportunity approach their marriage.

Cecelia Ahern and husband David Keoghan at Royal Ascot. Picture: Instagram

“I have a husband who’s totally cool and modern. Neither of us are traditional or like rules. We don’t try to change each other,” she previously told the Sunday Times magazine.

Online Editors