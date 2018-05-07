Style Celebrity News

Monday 7 May 2018

Cat Deeley shows off growing baby bump in gorgeous beachside pictures

Cat Deeley hits the beach
Cat Deeley hits the beach
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2014 – London
Comedian Patrick Kielty (L) and tv personality Cat Deeley attend the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event at Griffith Observatory on April 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Burberry)
(L-R) Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley attend the Children in Need Gala Lunch at The Savoy Hotel on October 27, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)
LOTV personality Cat Deeley (R) and husband Patrick Kielty attend the Governors Ball during the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley (Ian West/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cat Deeley has proudly showed off her growing baby bump on the beach as she approaches her due date.

The British tv presenter (41) is due to give birth to her second child with husband Patrick Kielty next month and she was enjoying her last few weeks of pregnancy, which she shared on Instagram. The couple already have a two-year-old son Milo together.

Cat, who hosts So You Think You Can Dance on US network NBC, revealed in January that she is "over the moon" to be expecting again.

Last year, she told how she wanted more children and that the pressure was on because of her age.

#sundayfunday 🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠

A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on

"I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do," she told the Daily Mirror. "When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear.

"They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk.'"

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley (Ian West/PA)
Online Editors

