Cat Deeley shows off growing baby bump in gorgeous beachside pictures

The British tv presenter (41) is due to give birth to her second child with husband Patrick Kielty next month and she was enjoying her last few weeks of pregnancy, which she shared on Instagram. The couple already have a two-year-old son Milo together.

Cat, who hosts So You Think You Can Dance on US network NBC, revealed in January that she is "over the moon" to be expecting again.

Last year, she told how she wanted more children and that the pressure was on because of her age.