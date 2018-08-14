Cat Deeley: 'I love my boys, I can't believe how lucky I am to have them - but I'm done with kids'
Cat Deeley spoke of her joy at being a mother to two boys, but admitted she and husband Patrick Kielty are "done" with growing their family.
The British tv presenter (41) and the Irish comedian (47) welcomed their second child James in June, a little brother to two-year-old Milo. Although she's outnumbered in their home, Cat said she is so grateful to have her children and feels no desire to try for a girl.
"No, I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them," she told Closer magazine.
"I'm good, I think. Ask me again in 12 months' time!"
She went on to describe balancing her home and professional life as a "massive juggle", adding: "You throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."
Deeley and Kielty have been based in Los Angeles in recent years, where Cat enjoys a high profile hosting role on So You Think You Can Dance, and are taking it "as it comes" in terms of where they'll base themselves next. Earlier this year
Earlier this year, the former children's tv presenter recalled the moment she knew her husband was 'The One' after 10 years of friendship, having first met through work in 2002. They had been friends for 10 years before he surprised her at a birthday lunch in 2011.
"I went to lunch and in walked Patrick," she said. "There was strange little moment like in the movies when everyone else just seemed to melt away. We spent the afternoon together just drinking, laughing, talking. He told me he wanted to be with me forever."
And while both of their careers are thriving, Deeley is a household name in the US, which is no easy feat.
"Everybody has moments where they're super hot and then they're not. That's the way the entertainment industry works. The idea is that we're a team and every member of the team is vital. I couldn't do what I do without him, and he couldn't do what he does without me," she told the Irish Mail on Sunday.
"Neither of us wants to sacrifice anything to do with our son Milo in order for a career. He comes first for both of us."
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'We are over the moon with happiness' - Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty celebrate the birth of their new baby
- Holly Carpenter on her split from RTE's Richie Sadlier: 'He was too old for me - I want to be with someone young at heart and full of life'
- 'We're a team - I couldn't do what I do without Patrick' - Cat Deeley opens up about marriage to Patrick Kielty
- Cat Deeley shows off baby bump
- Comment: Enough of this 'poor Ant McPartlin' - he's lucky he didn't kill someone
- 'Like Ant, my husband left me for my best friend...'