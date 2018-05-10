Cast members react to cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons

Cast members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have thanked fans for their support following the show’s cancellation after five seasons.

News broke on Thursday that Fox would not be renewing the police sitcom, which stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Joe Lo Truglio.

The final episode of the fifth and final season will air later this month, the network said. Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle on the show, said it had been an “incredible five years”.

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018 He tweeted: “I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE! #Brooklyn99 #renewB99.” Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, said starring in the show had been a “huge honour”.

I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018 She tweeted: “I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. “It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99.”

The show’s co-creator, Dan Goor, said: “Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.” Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 10, 2018 Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on the show, also thanked fans for their support.

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018 Within hours of the show’s cancellation, fans started asking streaming services such as Netflix to take it over.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of hit musical Hamilton, also called for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be renewed.

He tweeted: “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99.” RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018 Brooklyn Nine-Nine debuted in 2013 and although it has attracted a loyal fanbase, it failed to achieve stellar ratings.

The final episode of Season 5 – which will now double as the series finale – will feature the wedding of Jake, played by Samberg, and Amy, played by Fumero. It will air on May 20.

