Caroline Flack: Laura Whitmore and Love Island among those sharing tributes on anniversary of her death

Fearne Cotton has urged people to “be kind” and “judge less” on the anniversary of Caroline Flack’s death.

The Love Island presenter took her own life at the age of 40.

TV and radio star Cotton wrote on her Instagram story: “Be kind. Remember everyone has shit going on.

“Remember everyone is trying their best.

“Judge less. Assume less. Be compassionate. Be love.

“Sending all of Caroline’s family and close friends so much love and strength today.

Amanda Holden shared a picture of the pair together and wrote: “I think about this little one a lot, what she would be up to now and how she would be coping in this weird new world that changes every day. She is missed.”

The official Love Island account wrote: “Remembering Caroline. 1979-2020. Always in our hearts.”

Singer Pixie Lott, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 alongside Flack – who went on to win the series, also paid tribute.

She wrote: “Love you forever and ever, beautiful tiny dancer.

“#bekind Caza always was to me and I still can’t believe this happened.”

Flack’s former boyfriend, Lewis Burton, posted a picture of the pair together and wrote on Instagram Stories: “I will never forget you.”

Lewis Burton remembering Caroline Flack (Lewis Burton/Instagram Stories)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lewis Burton remembering Caroline Flack (Lewis Burton/Instagram Stories)

Singer Rita Ora shared a snap of the friends together, with Flack putting her arm around the singer and wrote: “Angel among us.”

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling also remembered his friend and colleague.

Accompanying a picture of the pair sharing a drink together, he wrote: “To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate x”

His wife, Love Island host Laura Whitmore, posted an image of Flack.

And she wrote: “You’ve got to laugh a little, cry a little, until the clouds roll by a little.”

Presenter and friend Dawn O’Porter said Flack’s death is “still as raw” one year later.

Rita Ora posted a tribute (Rita Ora/instagram)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rita Ora posted a tribute (Rita Ora/instagram)

“It’s good to talk about grief because no matter how alone it makes you feel, you are actually surrounded by a lot of people who have felt it too,” she said.

“If you dare to open up it does help.”

And she wrote next to a picture of Flack smiling: “I miss you my love.”

Flack’s manager, Nathan Charles Smith, shared videos of the star laughing as she took part in a photoshoot, and a clip of the presenter singing while sitting on the piano.

Flack was found dead at her home on February 15 2020.

A coroner later said the TV presenter killed herself because she knew she was being prosecuted for assault and could not face the coverage.

